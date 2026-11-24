Turkey's Council of State has upheld the revocation of the university diploma of ousted Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, effectively barring him from running in the 2028 presidential election, NTV reported on Wednesday.

Turkey's top administrative court rejected İmamoğlu's lawsuit against Istanbul University's decision to strip him of his degree. Once the ruling is formally served, İmamoğlu can take the case to the Constitutional Court.

Istanbul University annulled İmamoğlu’s diploma in March 2025, citing alleged irregularities in his transfer from Girne American University in Turkish Cyprus to Istanbul University in 1990.

The Council of State’s Eighth Chamber ruled that the annulment of the diploma was lawful, citing a series of alleged irregularities in the transfer process.

The chamber unanimously and definitively upheld the lower court’s ruling, finding that the grounds put forward by İmamoğlu’s lawyers were insufficient to warrant overturning the decision.

The ruling carries potentially far-reaching political implications, as Türkiye’s Constitution requires presidential candidates to hold a university degree, effectively jeopardizing İmamoğlu’s eligibility to run for president.

İmamoğlu has been held in pretrial detention since March 2025 as part of a wide-ranging corruption investigation targeting the Istanbul Municipality.