Caspian Drilling Company (CDC), a contractor for Azerbaijan's SOCAR, has begun drilling a gas well in Israel in collaboration with the Complex Drilling Works Trust (CDWT).

The drilling is taking place in southern Israel on behalf of Mosestro, a private exploration company focused on onshore oil and gas deposits in under-researched regions of the country.

"Drilling of the well began on November 22, 2026, at 11:20, following the completion of all pre-start checks. This significant milestone is the result of thorough preparation and seamless coordination between both teams",

CDC reported.

The well is planned to reach a depth of 4,500 metres