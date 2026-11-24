The construction of a railway under the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project will begin in 2027, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said.

"It is already clear which route the railway will take. Preparatory work is currently underway in the area, including cleanup and minor engineering work, so that the construction of the railway can begin next year," Vahan Kostanyan said.

According to him, only preliminary parameters for the future railway have been outlined, but by the beginning of next year, the company conducting the survey will compile and present the final specifications along with engineering proposals.

The deputy FM also noted that construction companies from other countries may be engaged in the work if necessary.