Russia and Azerbaijan have discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in industry and trade in Baku, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy reported.

The discussions took place at a meeting involving Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko.

The meeting highlighted significant potential for expanding economic ties between Russia and Azerbaijan. The parties assessed prospects for increasing mutual trade and developing partnerships between the business communities of the two countries.

Discussions covered the expansion of cooperation in various sectors, including machine building, the processing industry, agriculture, and transport.