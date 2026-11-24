Iran's Armed Forces have tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz, upgrading their surveillance systems for the waterway, military representative Mohammad Akraminia said.

"The military's level of readiness has increased compared to the past; currently, by order of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, stricter control and surveillance are being maintained in the Strait of Hormuz",

Mohammad Akraminia said.

According to Akraminia, the tighter control has been achieved through modernizing systems and strengthening the military structure, noting that risks for vessels that have not coordinated their routes with Tehran have risen significantly in recent weeks.