There is no geographical limitation on increasing the range of Iran's missiles, IRGC Chief Commander Ahmad Vahidi said.

The top Iranian military commander said the next potential war against Iran will not necessarily be limited to the West Asia region, IRNA reported.

"Today, the war will not be necessarily limited to the region, and these capabilities will be expanded in proportion to the requirements and capacities," Vahidi said.

The IRGC Chief Commander called on regional countries to reconsider their security cooperation with the U.S., stressing that lasting security can only be achieved through reliance on domestic capabilities and regional cooperation, not dependence on foreign powers.