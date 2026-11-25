U.S. billionaire Todd Boehly said he had signed a deal ​with Lukoil for a consortium that includes the U.S. International Development Finance Corp (DFC) to acquire the sanctioned Russian oil company's international energy assets, Reuters reported.

The deal ‌involves swapping Lukoil securities worth $10 billion for the company's international assets, according to Boehly and DFC - the global investment arm of the U.S. government.

The U.S. Treasury Department, which imposed sanctions on Lukoil in October 2025, will review the deal to ensure U.S. national security is safeguarded.

"Moving strategic energy infrastructure assets into US or allied partners' hands is a key policy priority of the administration," an official at DFC said.

The as-yet-undisclosed ownership ​stake through the DFC will give the U.S. a share of future profits after the consortium's private investors recoup capital and an agreed rate of return, as well as ⁠a role on the company's governing board.

The agreement requires approval from the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the DFC official said.