Positive changes are being observed in Azerbaijan-Armenia ties, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said, speaking about the situation in the South Caucasus and the current dynamics of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"A number of positive shifts are being observed in this process," Bayramov said.

He recalled that since last year, transit cargo shipments through Azerbaijan to Armenia have been carried out, and since December 2025, Azerbaijan has been supplying a number of goods to Armenia, including petroleum products. Negotiations are currently underway between Baku and Yerevan to expand the list of supplied goods, the minister added.

"Contacts between official delegations and state bodies have become more frequent, and more confidence-building events are being held between representatives of civil society," Bayramov said.

The diplomat stressed that all of this contributes to strengthening the peace process.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister also noted that the publication of the draft of a new constitution in Armenia and the start of the practical implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project.