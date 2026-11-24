Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya generated significant investment opportunities for Türkiye.

He highlighted a memorandum of understanding with China worth approximately $15 billion on renewable energy cooperation, alongside financing agreements totaling $5.1 billion with international development banks.

The Turkish leader estimated that COP31 generated $2 billion in direct economic activity in Antalya, adding that the wider economic impact could double that amount.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum criticized the European Union’s position in the negotiations, arguing that its demands had overshadowed broader efforts to reach an agreement.

Kurum also pointed to agreements reached during the summit on climate action, including language on increasing electrification’s share, scaling up adaptation finance and reducing methane emissions. He said agreements and investment announcements across various sectors exceeded $26 billion.

The COP31 Leaders’ Summit, held on Nov. 11-12, brought together 102 leaders from 95 countries. The failure to agree on the overarching decision highlighted persistent divisions over the role of fossil fuels in the global energy transition, even as countries reached consensus on a range of other climate-related measures.