Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump says meeting with Khamenei possible

Trump says meeting with Khamenei possible
© Photo: Website of the White House

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out a future meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

The US leader said such a meeting would be possible after the conclusion of an agreement to resolve the conflict.

"I'd like to see if we make a deal, but if we make a deal, it's possible that I would meet him (Khamenei – the editor's note)",

Trump stated.

According to Trump, he does not necessarily seek a meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader, if such a meeting were to take place, the US president would be honored.

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