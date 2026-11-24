Washington administration officials are internally debating whether the U.S. military should target top Iranian leaders, NBC News reported, citing sources.

The sources believe that officials who support the proposal argue it could allow U.S. President Donald Trump to end the war, while those against it say it could cause remaining Iranian officials to dig in and damage Washington's credibility in future talks. Trump has not yet made a final decision.

According to NBC News, targeting senior Iranian officials has long been among the options available to the US president. However, the idea has resurfaced in recent weeks as Trump weighs ways to end the war, including resuming large-scale combat operations.