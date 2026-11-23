Jeyhun Bayramov described Georgia as a friend, neighbor, and strategic partner of Azerbaijan. He noted that Azerbaijan has invested $4.1 bln in the neighboring South Caucasus republic.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are successfully implementing major joint energy and transport-transit projects, including the green energy corridor from the Caspian region to Europe and the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on November 24 during a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili.

He noted that Georgia is a friend, neighbor, and strategic partner of Azerbaijan.

”Political dialogue between our countries is at high level, and important reciprocal visits are taking place. A total of 145 various documents have been signed between our countries. In the first nine months of this year, bilateral trade turnover has already exceeded the figure for the entire year of 2025 and surpassed $900 mln, while by the end of the year, it will exceed $1 bln,”

– Jeyhun Bayramov said.