Brazil defeated Haiti 3:0 in round 1 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage in Philadelphia.

The goals were scored by Matheus Cunha on the 23rd and 36th minutes and Vinicius Junior (45+3).

With four points, Brazil now leads in Group C, followed by Morocco (4 points), Scotland (3 points) and Haiti (0).

In their final game, Haiti will face Morocco, and Brazil will take on Scotland in the early hours of June 26.

Earlier, Morocco defeated Scotland 1:0 during Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The only goal in the game was scored by Ismael Saibari two minutes into the game. It was the fastest goal during the current World Cup.

The final round will take place in the early hours of June 26. Brazil will play against Scotland, and Morocco will take on Haiti.

The U.S. national football team defeated Australia 2:0 in Seattle during the second round of the FIFA World Cup’s group stage.

Australia’s Cameron Burgess scored an own goal on the 11th minute. Alex Freeman netted the ball on the 43rd minute.

The U.S. team holds the top spot in Group D with six points, and is guaranteed to advance to the knockout stage. Team Australia is the runner-off with three points, followed by Turkey (0), and Paraguay (0).

The U.S. team has become the second known participant of the knockout stage. The national football team of Mexico was the first to advance to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after it had defeated South Korea 1-0 on June 19.

In their final match, the Americans will take on Turkey, and Australia will play against Paraguay. Both events will take place early on June 26 Moscow time.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.