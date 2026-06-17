CIS Chiefs of Staff meet in Astana

A meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the CIS Armed Forces took place in Astana, Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry reported.

Military representatives from Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan took part.

The agenda covered the military-political situation globally and in Central Asia, prospects for multilateral military cooperation, and strengthening collaboration among the CIS armed forces.

Discussions also touched on cooperation in radiation, chemical, and biological defense, aviation safety, and the use of modern high-tech weaponry.

Following the talks, the parties signed final documents formalizing agreements on military cooperation and measures to enhance regional security.