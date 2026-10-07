CIS leaders' summit held in Turkmenbashi

The CIS summit was held this morning at the Avaza complex in Turkmenbashi held in both a narrow and an expanded format.

The CIS format has proven to be an attractive platform for consultations on topical international issues, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS.

According to him, the meeting in Avaza is taking place during a significant period - the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the CIS.