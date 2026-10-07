CIS leaders' summit held in Turkmenbashi

The CIS summit was held this morning at the Avaza complex in Turkmenbashi held in both a narrow and an expanded format.
The CIS format has proven to be an attractive platform for consultations on topical international issues, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS.
According to him, the meeting in Avaza is taking place during a significant period - the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the CIS.
"Summing up some results of the journey traveled, we can responsibly state that the CIS has passed it with dignity. Despite objective difficulties, we managed to preserve the foundation of cooperation and ensure its equal, respectful, and mutually beneficial nature," Berdimuhamedov said.