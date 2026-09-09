Vestnik Kavkaza

China plans wind farm near Ekibastuz in Kazakhstan

China plans wind farm near Ekibastuz in Kazakhstan
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A Chinese energy corporation is set to build a 1 GW wind power plant in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar region, following talks between the country's Energy Ministry and State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC).

"The volume of direct foreign investment in the construction amounts to $1.2 billion. Commissioning of the wind power plant is scheduled for 2029",

the ministry said.

The facility, to be located near Ekibastuz, will include a 300–600 MWh energy storage system. SPIC is implementing the project jointly with Pavlodar Green Energy LLP.

The ministry noted the project will increase renewable electricity generation and improve the resilience of the regional energy system

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