China to host 19th BRICS summit in 2027

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China will assume the BRICS chairmanship in 2027, the Chinese Central Television reported.

As the Chinese leader specified at the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi, China will also host the group's 19th summit.

The Chinese leader hailed the bloc as the world’s most influential platform for cooperation among emerging markets, adding that it had become a “model of joint self-reliance for emerging markets and developing countries”.

He said China would work with other BRICS members to play its due role in achieving peace and tranquillity in the Middle East and Gulf region.