Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Azerbaijan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Azerbaijan on October 15 to attend the 7th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced the visit at a press briefing.

"On October 15, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku as the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping",

the statement reads.

The visit to Azerbaijan is part of Wang Yi’s diplomatic tour, which runs from October 14 to 20 and also includes stops in Croatia, Montenegro and Bulgaria.