Dagestan urgently reconstructed 10 roads washed out by rain

Dagestan road services repaired 10 sections of highways damaged by Wednesday heavy rainfall within three days. Thanks to this work, 46 Dagestani villages are reconnected to the republic's transportation network.

According to the Dagestan Ministry of Transport, by mid-Saturday, road repair crews quickly restored ground transportation to nearly half of the villages cut off by the heavy rains that lashed the Caucasus on Wednesday.

46 of the 99 villages, where roads were washed out by rain or collapsed due to landslides, are now reconnected with transportation network. Repair crews have so far reconstructed the damaged sections of 10 roads leading to these villages.

Meanwhile, 53 villages in 7 districts remain inaccessible to vehicles.

The Ministry of Transport emphasized that road repairs are ongoing without a break overnight, with approximately 70 people working to restore road service.