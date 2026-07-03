Vestnik Kavkaza

Date and location of next round of US-Iran talks announced in media

Флаг Пакистана
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Representatives from the US and Iran will meet in Pakistan for a new round of talks on July 11,  media reports.

Al Hadath TV reported, citing its sources, that the next round of talks between Washington and Tehran delegations will take place in Pakistan on July 11.

The report also outlined the agenda for the meeting. Sources noted that the US and Iran will discuss anti-Iranian sanctions and the unfreezing of the Islamic Republic's assets.

Another issue to be raised during the consultations will be Iran's nuclear dossier.

President Donald Trump previously announced a break in the talks due to the funeral of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. They will resume in a week.

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