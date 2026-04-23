Diplomatic process between US and Iran frozen - media

The negotiation process between Iran and the USA over a peace agreement has been actually frozen, Al-Arabiya reported, citing a Pakistani diplomatic source.

"There is no talk of canceling the talks, but now they are suspended, truly frozen. Concessions are required from both the Iranian and American sides to continue the negotiations",

the source said, adding that the process is progressing poorly.

According to the source, the main obstacle to diplomatic progress is the ongoing naval blockade of Iranian ports