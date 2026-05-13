Putin holds phone talks with national leader of Turkmenistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone with the national leader of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, the Kremlin press service said.

"The parties discussed current issues related to further strengthening the Russian-Turkmen strategic partnership and cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas," the statement reads.

They highlighted the importance of the upcoming meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State to be chaired by Turkmenistan, it said.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is currently in Kazan to participate in the 17th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.