SOCAR to open representative office in Uzbekistan

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijani Republic (SOCAR) aims to expand cooperation with Uzbekistan and has decided to open a representative office in that country, the Uzbek president's press service said.

On May 13, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the head of the Azerbaijani company SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, as well as members of BP's management Ariel Flores and Giovanni Cristofoli, who arrived in the country to participate in the Uzbekistan Energy Week 2026 forum.

The participants in the meeting discussed expanding cooperation with these two companies.

"Successful cooperation in the energy sector was noted. SOCAR is Uzbekistan's partner in implementing the project for developing hydrocarbon fields on the Ustyurt plateau. A decision was made to open a representative office of SOCAR in Uzbekistan," the press service said.

The Uzbek side highly appreciated the fact that BP has entered SOCAR's joint project for the development of six investment blocks in Uzbekistan's Ustyurt region.

The parties also noted the importance of advancing joint projects in the oil and gas sector, exploration, production and deep processing of hydrocarbon raw materials, establishing long-term supplies of oil and petroleum products, and training industry personnel.