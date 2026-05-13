Vestnik Kavkaza

US allows 15 humanitarian ships to sail in first month of Irans naval blockade

US allows 15 humanitarian ships to sail in first month of Irans naval blockade
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In the first month of the naval blockade of Iran, the U.S. military allowed 15 ships to pass for humanitarian purposes, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"Four weeks ago, CENTCOM began implementing the blockade against ships entering and exiting Iran’s ports. As of today, American forces have redirected 67 commercial vessels, allowed 15 supporting humanitarian aid to pass, and disabled 4 to ensure compliance," the statement reads.

The U.S. military did not explain what kind of cargo the vessels were carrying.

The U.S. imposed a naval blockade of Iran on April 13. CENTCOM said they intend to block the movement of all ships heading to and from the ports of the Islamic Republic.

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