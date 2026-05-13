Russia and Iran Deputy Secretaries of Security Councils hold meeting in Bishkek

Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov held a meeting with Iranian Supreme National Security Council Deputy Secretary Ali Bagheri on the sidelines of the 21st meeting of the secretaries of the SCO security councils.

The Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary welcomed the high level of foreign policy coordination between our countries under the current difficult circumstances.

"Russia strongly condemns the aggression by the United States and Israel against your country. We express our condolences over the irreparable losses caused by the strikes carried out by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iranian statesmen and military leaders who loyally served the interests of their country and people," Alexander Venediktov said.

He stressed that despite the painful losses, the Iranian people have not been broken, demonstrating unity in the face of this external threat.