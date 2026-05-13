Iran says Russia is guarantor of security in Middle East crisis

Russia has demonstrated through its actions at the United Nations that it serves as a guarantor of security amid the Middle East crisis, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Deputy Chairman Ali Bagheri said during a meeting with Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov.

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council Deputy Chairman noted that Russia’s decision to veto a U.S. draft resolution at the UN Security Council "aimed at fostering instability" showed that Moscow acts as a guarantor of security.

"We believe that Russia’s strategic vision can be summed up as preventing the U.S. from using the UN Security Council to legitimize its aggressive actions. Any U.S. attempts to do so at the UN Security Council will be met with a smart counterstrategy from Russia," Bagheri said.

He is leading Tehran’s delegation at the 21st meeting of the secretaries of the SCO security councils.