Trump and Xi hold talks in Beijing

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing, China’s central television reported.

The two leaders began their talks with discussing bilateral and international issues.

The Chinese leader said that neither China nor the United States will benefit from their confrontation.

"Confrontation between our countries will lead to mutual losses. That is why, we need to be partners, not rivals," Xi Jinping said.

According to the Chinese leader, mutual support and prosperity will make it possible for Beijing and Washington "to elaborate a new approach to the relations between the great powers in the new era."

Trump told Xi that their two countries were “going to have a fantastic future together”.

“It’s an honour to be with you,” Trump said, adding that the relationship was “going to be better than ever”.

"A stable China-US relationship is a boon for the world. Cooperation benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both. We should be partners and not rivals," Xi Jinping said.

The U.S. leader told Xi that he looks forward to doing business with China, saying he brought “the greatest businessmen” in the world to the summit.

“I wanted only the top, and they’re here today to pay respects to you and to China, and they look forward to trade and doing business, and it’s going to be totally reciprocal on our behalf,” Trump said.

The two leaders met at the Great Hall of the People. CEOs of U.S largest companies, including Tesla and Apple, also were present at the meeting. According to the Chinese television, the meeting lasted for slightly more than two hours.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. is ready to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.