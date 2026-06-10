Dmitriev comments on future meeting with Witkoff and Kushner

Russia's next regular meeting with U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and American entrepreneur Jared Kushner. is scheduled for June, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung daily.

The RDIF chief noted that he is "in constant contact" with Witkoff and Kushner.

"I wouldn't like to give specific dates, but a regular meeting will take place in June," Kirill Dmitriev said.

He added that at the meeting they will focus on economic issues, bilateral economic cooperation with the U.S. and its expansion.