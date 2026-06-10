Vestnik Kavkaza

Dmitriev comments on future meeting with Witkoff and Kushner

Dmitriev comments on future meeting with Witkoff and Kushner
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Russia's next regular meeting with U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and American entrepreneur Jared Kushner. is scheduled for June, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung daily.

The RDIF chief noted that he is "in constant contact" with Witkoff and  Kushner.

"I wouldn't like to give specific dates, but a regular meeting will take place in June," Kirill Dmitriev said.

He added that at the meeting they will focus on economic issues, bilateral economic cooperation with the U.S. and its expansion.

"Of course, politicians, diplomats, and government representatives must play a key role in maintaining world peace. At the same time, businessmen and economists from all countries can contribute constructively by fostering economic cooperation and unlocking the opportunities for shared prosperity among nations," Dmitriev said.

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