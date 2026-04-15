Donald Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon

US President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day cessation of hostilities following his talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

"I've just had excellent conversations with the highly respected President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel. These two leaders agreed that to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally declare a 10-day ceasefire",

Trump said.

The ceasefire will take effect at midnight Thursday night, the US president added.

Yesterday, delegations from Israel and Lebanon met in Washington for the first time since 1993 and agreed to hold direct talks, though media reports today indicated that Aoun had no intention of negotiating with Netanyahu.

Earlier, diplomats from 17 countries condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon as well as retaliatory attacks against Israel, calling on both parties to begin peace talks.