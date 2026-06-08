Dutch Embassy in Iran returns to Tehran from Baku

The Dutch diplomatic mission has returned to Iran from Azerbaijan. The diplomats had previously left Tehran amid the armed conflict.

The Dutch diplomatic mission in Iran, which was temporarily located in Baku, has returned to Tehran. The diplomats resumed their work on June 7, the Dutch Embassy in Azerbaijan informs.

The Dutch diplomatic mission thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance during the forced relocation and their stay in Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the Dutch diplomatic mission left Iran at the beginning of the Iranian war. The diplomatic mission continued its work in Baku.