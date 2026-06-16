EU bans short-term imports of Russian gas

Brussels is to stop importing Russian pipeline gas under short-term contracts as of today. A ban on LNG imports had already taken effect earlier.

A ban on imports of Russian pipeline gas under short-term contracts concluded more than a year ago comes into force across the EU today.

It should be noted that at the end of April, EU member states formally approved the phase-out of Russian LNG supplies under short-term contracts.

Earlier this year, EU authorities adopted a regulation on the complete phase-out of Russian gas imports, covering both short-term and long-term arrangements. Long-term LNG supplies are to be terminated by 1 January 2027, and pipeline gas from Russia will cease to flow from 30 September next year.