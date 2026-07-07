EU discussing regional routes with South Caucasus countries

The EU is in talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities on developing transport routes in the South Caucasus, EU Special Representative Magdalena Grono said during a visit to Yerevan.

"We are discussing with the Armenian authorities, and of course with our Azerbaijani partners, how we can best support the development of these routes so that all countries are involved and all communities along them benefit. We also want to make a meaningful contribution to the EU's priority Middle Corridor project linking Asia and Europe through the South Caucasus",

Magdalena Grono said.

The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus also emphasized that she is impressed by the progress in building sustainable peace in the region.

"As the European Union, we seek to be a strong partner for the Republic of Armenia, but also for Azerbaijan, so that this peace becomes a lasting reality that benefits all people",

Grono said.

Grono also reaffirmed the EU's support for the peace process between the two countries in various forms, with particular emphasis on regional connectivity