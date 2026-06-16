Eagle Partner 2026 military exercises begin in Armenia

Armenia is hosting the Eagle Partner 2026 military exercises at the Zar Training Center, with troops from Armenia, the USA, France, and Greece taking part. The drills will run until June 25.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, the exercises are aimed at improving the interoperability of units participating in international peacekeeping missions, exchanging best practices in command and tactical communications, and strengthening the combat readiness of Armenia's peacekeeping contingent.

The US diplomatic mission in Armenia noted that this is the fourth annual exercise of its kind, designed to enhance operational interoperability and train troops for peacekeeping operations.