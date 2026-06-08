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Israel and Iran agree to stop strikes for week - Trump

Israel and Iran agree to stop strikes for week - Trump
© Photo: Website of the White House

Israel and Iran agreed to pause their strikes for at least a week, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"We had a very good conversation [with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] and he was hit, and he hit back, and I can’t blame him for that. <…> And now they’ve called it quits, so they are going to just leave each other alone for a week or something," Trump said.

It’s been more than two months since the U.S. leader announced a ceasefire with Iran, saying at the time that the two sides were close to a deal.

According to CNN, Trump has spent the two months, continuing to suggest a deal was right around the corner. Including the period before the ceasefire, he’s done it at least 37 times. That’s the number of times he’s said directly - in social media posts, public appearances and phone calls with the media - that a deal was nigh or claimed Iran was desperate to cut one.

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