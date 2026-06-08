US to continue to seek deal with Iran regardless of Israel's position - Vance

The United States will continue to seek a deal with Iran, including on the nuclear program, regardless of Israel's position on the issue, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with Fox News.

"We can get the long-term settlement to Iran's nuclear deal. Now, Israel may like that, they may not like that, but fundamentally, we think this is in the best interest of the United States of America. So, we're going to keep on pursuing it," Vance said.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington and Tehran may sign a deal in the next two weeks.