US to continue to seek deal with Iran regardless of Israel's position - Vance

The United States will continue to seek a deal with Iran, including on the nuclear program, regardless of Israel's position on the issue, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with Fox News.
"We can get the long-term settlement to Iran's nuclear deal. Now, Israel may like that, they may not like that, but fundamentally, we think this is in the best interest of the United States of America. So, we're going to keep on pursuing it," Vance said.
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington and Tehran may sign a deal in the next two weeks.
"We're negotiating now, and they want to make a very good deal, they're willing to give us everything, they're willing to give us no nuclear weapon. And I think we are winning that battle. But you're really going to win it over the next few weeks when we declare total victory. It'll be a total victory. It'll happen very soon, and oil prices will come tumbling down," Trump said.