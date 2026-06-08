US-Iran deal possible in 2-3 days - Trump

A deal aimed at ending the conflict with Iran could be reached “in two or three days”, U.S. President Donald Trump said early Tuesday.

Trump said the talks with Tehran did not stop during the escalation in violence, signaling that a deal to formally end the war could be reached within "one or two days from now, but I think it's going well."

"They were going back and forth, and now they both agreed through me to stop, and we're in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal that will not allow in any way, shape, or form nuclear weapons, etc.," Trump said.

He said that Israel and Iran will leave each other alone for at least a week after he had a “very good conversation” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.