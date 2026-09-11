East-West oil pipeline attacked in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the attacks on the East-West oil pipeline near the cities of Medina and Riyadh, the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

"The East-West pipeline was attacked by several drones launched from Iraq, resulting in casualties," the statement said.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said that sections of the East-West oil pipeline near the cities of Medina and Riyadh had been shut down as a precaution following several attacks.

A ministry spokesman said several people were injured in the attacks. They received medical treatment.