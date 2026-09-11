East-West oil pipeline attacked in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the attacks on the East-West oil pipeline near the cities of Medina and Riyadh, the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
"The East-West pipeline was attacked by several drones launched from Iraq, resulting in casualties," the statement said.
Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said that sections of the East-West oil pipeline near the cities of Medina and Riyadh had been shut down as a precaution following several attacks.
A ministry spokesman said several people were injured in the attacks. They received medical treatment.
"Emergency crews immediately began work to secure the pipeline and check its condition in accordance with approved procedures," the ministry said.