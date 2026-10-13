Egypt sharply increases purchases of Russian herring

Egypt purchased 5,600 tonnes of herring in Russia in H1 2026 compared to 100 tonnes for the same period of 2025, the Russian Fisheries Association (VARPE) said.

"Egypt is increasing purchases of Russian herring. Over the past two years, supplies have grown twofold in physical terms, reaching 6,400 tonnes in 2025. In the first half of the current year, Egypt was the fastest-growing market for Russian herring. Supplies reached 5,600 tonnes compared to 100 tonnes for the same period of 2025," VARPE said.

It was noted that Egypt is one of the largest consumers and importers of fish on the African continent.

"Annually it imports about 50,000 tonnes of herring, and for Russia, as the largest herring catcher in the world, this market is of interest. We currently classify this country in the category of so-called new markets," the statement reads.

Permission for supplies was obtained in December 2020, and actual shipments began in 2023. The number of Russian companies accredited for imports into Egypt is consistently growing.