Eight Muslim countries condemned Israeli annexation of West Bank

Eight Muslim countries have issued a joint statement condemning Israel's expansionist policies and a recent decision by its security ministry to tighten control over the occupied West Bank.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Qatar, Indonesia, and Pakistan strongly condemned the move, labeling it an annexation attempt that threatens regional stability.

The ministers emphasized that the consolidation of administrative control over occupied territory lacks legal validity and legitimacy.

This expansion policy includes measures to simplify land acquisition and property registration procedures in the area.