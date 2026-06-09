Vestnik Kavkaza

Erdoğan assesses importance of Trump's upcoming visit to Ankara

Erdoğan assesses importance of Trump's upcoming visit to Ankara
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has described the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara as a valuable step toward alliance unity, particularly with US President Donald Trump's confirmed attendance.

"We attach great importance to the NATO leaders' summit to be held in Ankara on July 7-8. The recent announcement that US President Donald Trump will personally attend the summit is a valuable step in terms of alliance cohesion",

Erdoğan said on June 10.

He also noted that interest in the Turkish-hosted summit is high not only among NATO allies but also globally, TRT Haber reported.

"We have intensified our preparations to ensure that the Ankara summit becomes a reference point in NATO's history",

the Turkish leader added.

The 36th NATO summit is scheduled to take place in Ankara on July 7-8

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