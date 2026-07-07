Erdogan hopes Trump talks to achieve positive results

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he is confident that long-standing issues between Türkiye and the U.S. can move toward positive outcomes, citing his close cooperation and strong relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump following their high-profile meeting at the NATO Summit in Ankara.

The Turkish leader made the remarks in a social media post after holding bilateral talks with Trump at the Presidential Complex.

"I was pleased to host my valued friend, U.S. President Donald Trump, who paid an official visit to our country on the occasion of the NATO Ankara Summit. I believe we will achieve positive results on many of the issues on our agenda through our solidarity and strong relations," Erdoğan said.

Although neither side released a detailed readout of the discussions, the meeting was widely expected to cover several key bilateral issues. Among them were defense cooperation, including the future of U.S. sanctions on Türkiye and Ankara's long-standing interest in rejoining the F-35 fighter jet program. Trump has previously suggested he is open to advancing defense ties with Türkiye, pointing to his personal relationship with Erdoğan.

The meeting took place on the opening day of the July 7-8 NATO Summit, which Türkiye is hosting for the second time after the alliance gathered in Istanbul in 2004.