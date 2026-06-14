Erdogan welcomes Tehran-Washington agreement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed an agreement reached between the United States and Iran, describing it as an important step toward securing peace and stability in the region.

He expressed hope that it would help establish a lasting environment of peace and security.

"I welcome the agreement reached between the United States and Iran and see it as an important development for ensuring peace and tranquility in our region," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader said he sincerely hoped the agreement would contribute to lasting peace and security in the region, adding that the development was one the world had long needed.

He also urged all parties to avoid actions that could undermine the process before the agreement is formally signed.

The head of state thanked the U.S. and Iranian leaderships for their role in reaching the agreement and expressed special appreciation to Pakistan for what he described as its exceptional mediation efforts. He also praised the diplomatic support provided by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Erdogan stressed that Ankara will continue to support all efforts aimed at establishing peace in the region.