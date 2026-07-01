Europe acknowledges inevitability of tolls for Strait of Hormuz - media

European countries are coming to terms with the likelihood of tolls for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported.

Leading European countries, according to Bloomberg, are prepared to accept the new reality but insist that Oman and Iran not differentiate vessels by nationality. Paris and London are also pushing for the establishment of a maritime commission to clear mines in the strait.

The exact toll amount has not yet been set. The US is reportedly trying to block the plans, as introducing such a fee could set a precedent for other strategic waterways.

Oman is currently leaning toward a model similar to the Strait of Malacca, where Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore charge fees for navigation services.