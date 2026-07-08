Explosions rock Bushehr after US attacks

The perimeter of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was struck by projectiles during U.S. attacks on the southwestern Bushehr province on Thursday, an Iranian provincial official said.

Deputy governor of Bushehr for political, security and social affairs Ehsan Jahanian told IRNA that several locations across the southern province were targeted in the attacks.

“The perimeter of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Choghadak military base and a fishing pier in the south of the province were among the sites targeted this afternoon,” Jahanian said.

He added that another U.S. attack earlier Thursday targeted a pier in Asaluyeh, setting fishing boats belonging to local residents on fire.

According to the Iranian broadcaster, "several facilities in Bushehr province, including in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant, were struck in the afternoon."

There has been no available information provided regarding the damage caused by the strikes.