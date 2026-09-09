Families returning to Shukurbayli village receive house keys

On Thursday, 25 families — 154 people — returning to their native village of Shukurbayli in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district received the keys to their new homes.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President for Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, and other officials.

ANAMA representatives briefed the returning residents on mine and unexploded ordnance risks, advising them to avoid suspicious objects and contact authorities if they encounter any.

The resettled families had previously lived in temporary accommodation across Azerbaijan, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.