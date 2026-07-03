Farewell ceremony for Ali Khamenei begins in Tehran

Thousands of Iranians have gathered in the vicinity of Imam Khomeini Mosalla, Tehran’s largest religious complex, waiting for the opportunity to say goodbye to the deceased supreme leader of Iran Ali Khamenei.

Crowds of Iranians are heading along specially organized walking routes to the entrances to Mosalla. Many carry flags of the Islamic Republic, as well as portraits of Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba, the current supreme leader of the country.

The farewell to Ali Khamenei, who died as a result of American and Israeli strikes, began on July 3 in Tehran. The funeral is attended by high-ranking delegations from at least 100 countries. From July 4 to July 5, the ayatollah's body will stay in the Mosalla of Tehran, where anyone can say goodbye to him.

On July 6, a funeral procession will walk along the main streets of Tehran, after which the body will be taken to the main religious center of the country, the city of Qom, where funeral ceremonies will take place on July 7. On July 8, Ali Khamenei's body will be sent to neighboring Iraq, where separate farewell ceremonies will be organized for the local Shiite Muslims in Karbala and Najaf. The funeral will take place on July 9 in his hometown of Mashhad.