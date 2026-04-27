First flight from Iran in two months arrives in Moscow

The first flight from Tehran in two months has arrived in Moscow following the partial resumption of air service.

The flight was operated by Iranian airline Mahan Air, the online flight information board of Sheremetyevo International Airport shows.

The flight was operated by an Airbus A340. The plane departed from Tehran at 6:10 a.m. Moscow time (3:10 a.m. GMT) and landed in Moscow at 9:17 a.m. Moscow time (6:17 a.m. GMT).

Iran’s airspace was closed at the end of February following the start of U.S.-Israeli military operation. Previously, Iranian authorities partially restored flights from the country’s main airports.

On April 18, the first passenger plane since the announcement of the partial reopening of airspace departed for Iran from Oman. On April 25, Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport resumed operations.