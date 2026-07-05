FlyOne Armenia operates first flight on Yerevan-Kazan route

FlyOne Armenia operated its first scheduled passenger flight between Yerevan and Kazan on Monday, with tickets for the inaugural service 87% sold out, according to Kazan Airport's press service.

The airline will operate four weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays using Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of up to 180 passengers.

The new direct route offers additional travel options for passengers travelling between the two cities in both directions, the airport said.

Red Wings Airlines already operates flights on the Kazan-Yerevan route.