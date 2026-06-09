Foreign tourist flow to Russia in 2026 may increase by 20 percent

Foreign tourist flow to Russia in 2026 could rise by 20% compared to the previous year, reaching 7 million trips, Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the Russian Economic Development Ministry Nikita Kondratyev said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We project up to 7 million trips. Last year, it was 5.8 million," Kondratyev said.

The head of the department noted that a kind of "renaissance" in inbound tourism in Russia began in 2022, when European tourists began to be replaced by travelers from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and China.

"And this isn't even a renaissance, but a systemic reorientation. And a shift in our vision in terms of building all promotional programs, communications, and logistics," Kondratyev said.

SPIEF 2026 took place on June 3-6 under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation.