Former Interior Minister appointed head of Georgia's State Security Service

Gela Geladze will replace Mamuka Mdinaradze as Georgia's State Security Service. He previously served as the republic's Minister of Internal Affairs.

Former Interior Minister Gela Geladze was appointed head of Georgia's State Security Service. The decision was made at a parliamentary session on April 28.

85 members of parliament voted in favor of Geladze's appointment, while 12 voted against.

Before the vote, Geladze's testimony was heard in a closed session of the Defense Committee. He will head the State Security Service for the next 6 years.

The previous head of the State Security Service was Mamuka Mdinaradze. He will become the state minister for Coordination of Law Enforcement Bodies.